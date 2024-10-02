Out-of-towners on stage at Great Falls Comedy Club

AUBURN, ME – Make laughter a priority this week at Great Falls Comedy Club on Saturday night with a Worcester, Massachusetts microphone takeover presenting some of that area’s best stand-up comics.

The club welcomes Kevin Knightly, Kevin Lamory, John Tyler, and Tim Champa as they trek up the highway to work for your laughs.

Tickets can be found at https://www.greatfallscomedyclub.com or purchased at the door. Great Falls Comedy Club is located inside Craft Brew Underground at 34 Court Street, Auburn, under the red awning.

For more information contact the club at info@greatfallscomedyclub.com or by phone at 207-200-5366.