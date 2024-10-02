CLT notables recognized at annual meeting

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME — The Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre (CLT) held its annual membership meeting recently at the theater on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Danny Gay and Britny Anderson were presented with their official director’s chairs in recognition of their successful directorial debuts during the 2023-24 season. Gay directed the Agatha Christie murder mystery “And Then There Were None” and Anderson directed the timeless classic “Alice in Wonderland.”

Outgoing CLT Board President Ashleigh St. Pierre presented the prestigious President’s Award to Danielle Eaton in recognition of her countless contributions to CLT, including as a performer, producer, and in development. Eaton is now the new president of the CLT Board of Directors.

Those in attendance at the annual meeting also had the opportunity to meet the cast of CLT’s upcoming production of the musical “1776” as they performed “Sit Down, John,” a musical number from the show. There was also a musical preview from “Nunsense” and an inside look at “The Little Prince” and “SpongeBob: The Musical,” the other shows in CLT’s 85th season. More information and tickets available at laclt.com.

