“Outrageous Banjo” at Sawyer Memorial

Peter Mezoian

Sawyer Memorial in Greene will present Peter Mezoian and his “Outrageous Banjo” on Friday, September 13at 2 and 7 p.m. Both shows are free and open to the public.

A talented instrumentalist who has performed as a feature act on theater and nightclub stages in America, England, and Japan, at music festivals, and on more than 50 different cruise ships, Mezoian plays the banjo with a smooth, lush tone, combining impressive technical prowess with a warmth and humanity that connects to all who listen.

While the roots of his instrument are deeply associated with American popular music and jazz from the early 1900s, he is unusualamong banjoists in finding innovative ways to successfully adapt his instrument to a wide variety of popular genres and styles.

Sawyer Memorial is at 371 Sawyer Road in Greene. For more information, call 946-5311 or see sawyer-foundation.com.