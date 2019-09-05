Paper sculpture workshop underway at Museum L-A

Artist Karen Brooks, standing near the post, introduces participants to the process of creating 3-D paper sculptures.

An eight-week 3-D Paper Sculpture Workshop led by artist Karen Brooks opened at Museum L-A in late August and will continue through October. The workshop will culminate in a celebration and exhibit of the art works created by the 12 participants. Admission to the celebration will be free and open to the public.

“These workshops are wildly popular,” said Museum L-A program coordinator Denise Scammon. “We had space for 12 participants and a long wait list. Artist Karen Brooks is well known, and her work is admired by many.”

“It’s exciting for me to see people delighted with creating paper art,” said Brooks. “The museum is a great space for this workshop because of the resources available here. The museum exhibits will be inspiring for the participants.”

This free workshop was made possible through a grant program calledSeeding Vitality Arts in Museums. This initiative is funded by ArohaPhilanthropies and was designed to support the development andexpansion of successful creative aging programs. The goal is to inspire and enable older adults to learn, make, and share the arts in ways that are novel, complex, and socially engaging. Museum L-A willhost another SVA free senior art program in spring 2020.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston, Maine. Entrance to the museum parking lot is on Chestnut Street. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 333-3881.