Outreach Program Returns To LPL

LEWISTON, ME (March 1, 2023) — Lewiston Public Library is relaunching its Outreach Program to deliver books and other materials to homebound residents who otherwise could not access the library and its resources.

The Library is now accepting new and returning patrons who would like to utilize this service on a regular or temporary basis. The free program is open to any residents of Lewiston who are physically unable to come into the building. Those in either private settings or group facilities are welcome to apply.

Delivery will happen once a month and only items from the Lewiston collection will be available to borrow, up to thirty (30) per check out. The Library collection includes over 150,000 books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, and music CDs to choose from, and every library user has free access to online content, including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming video, language learning, and more.

“Maintaining equitable access to Lewiston residents is an important part of the library’s mission in the community,” says Lending Services Librarian, Katherine Webber, who will be spearheading the program. “We are thrilled to again offer an option for homebound patrons to more easily enjoy the library’s physical collection.”

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on the Outreach Program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3134 or LPLCirc@lewistonmaine.gov.