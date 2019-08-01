The club’s members include Joann Sabourin, Grace Trainor, Pauline Paradis, Christine McCarthy, Joel Packard, Susan Brown, Janet Joseph, Peggy Volock, Claire Bruno, Janet Stenberg, Nicki Frye, Anita Michaud Delekto, Reine Mynahan, and Jeanne Lessard.



The Outsiders Club of USM’s Lewiston-Auburn Senior College has enjoyed a run of beautiful Mondays for its recent excursions on hiking trails in and around Lewiston-Auburn. Destinations have included Bradbury Mountain, Mt. Pisgah, the Riverlands in Turner, Thorncrag, Poland Spring, and Mt. Apetite.

The club aims to progressively increase the endurance of its members throughout the season, increasing the challenges as the group progresses to fall climbing. The club is open to members of L-A Senior College. For registration information, see usm.maine.edu/senior.