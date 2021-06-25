CUMBERLAND – More than 500 AKC Pure Bred Dogs are entered to compete at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds in a show that runs from to­day through Sunday.

Dogs from all over the US are reg­istered to compete in AKC Shows and Obedience Events all 4 days. Breed Confirmation, Obedience, Rallies, and Junior Showmanship will all be exam­ined by AKC Licensed Judges, flying into Maine, from all over the United States.

Beginning at 9 a.m. each day, as many as 137 different Breeds of Pure Bred dogs will enter show rings to com­pete for the top honors, such as Winners Female and Male, Best of Breed, Group Wins, Best in Show, High in Obedience Trials and Rally Competition.

Over 50 Labrador Retrievers are entered for competition on Sunday!

All judging will be outdoors under tents. Spectators are encouraged to at­tend. Food and supply vendors will also be on the grounds. The format of the show is sim­ilar to the dog shows seen on television.

Sponsoring clubs in­clude Central Maine Ken­nel Club, Lewiston Auburn Kennel Club and Penob­scot Valley Kennel Club all have a long history in Maine and are AKC sanc­tioned.

These clubs are ac­tive in the Maine Federa­tion of Dog Clubs, which works towards advance­ment of purebred dogs, and provides education to the general public about re­sponsible dog ownership, animal welfare, and ethical breeding.