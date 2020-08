Chemistry instructors Haley Bullecks (left) and Maureen Edgerton working on a lab that can determine how much certain solids dissolve in water involving two types of filtration, gravity and vacuum.

Science instructors at Central Maine Community College have been busy preparing videos with step-by-step instructions to enable students to continue their lab work remotely in between their actual on-campus labs. Most lab science courses will be hybrid, combining online work with alternating on-campus labs. Safety protocols will be strictly observed at all times. The fall semester at CMCC opens August 31.