GAHS hosting 2nd annual Golden Paw Awards

LEWISTON, ME – Recognizing the life-saving work of GAHS and honoring those who support our mission, the Golden Paw Awards provide a fun evening out while raising awareness and much-needed funds to help vulnerable pets in our community.

Join us on Thursday, September 12th, as we honor the 2024 Golden Paw Award Recipients. Enjoy a delicious dinner catered by Grazi To Go, a silent auction featuring items generously donated by local businesses and donors, comedy, trivia, plus a performance by Maine’s very own Julia Gagnon of American Idol fame.

Held at the historic Royal Oak Room in Lewiston, the evening will start with a cocktail hour at 5 pm. Spend time chatting with fellow GAHS supporters, placing bids in the silent auction, and striking a pose with friends in the Gingersnaps Photo Booth—all before dinner at 6 pm. Then, prepare for our awards presentations and entertainment to follow the meal. The inaugural Golden Paw Awards in 2023 raised over $23,000 to help save the lives of homeless and needy animals in our community. Can we exceed that goal in 2024? We know that together we can!

“2024 has been a challenging year for shelters across the country and GAHS is no exception”, says Katie Lisnik, Executive Director. “Expenses are up, donations have trended downward, we’re experiencing high intakes and increasing demand for our services like the Pet Food Pantry. This event is not only to help us raise urgently needed funds- it is also to raise awareness of our work to help more needy pets in our community.”

Sponsored by Building Controls and Idexx and several other local businesses, the Golden Paw Awards will be a great night out for a great cause. Tickets are still available but are going quickly! https://gahumane.org/goldenpawawards/