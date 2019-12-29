Ring in the New Year in Auburn!

While there may be a bit of winter weather headed our way, the City of Auburn’s second annual “New Year’s Auburn” celebration is ready to roll!

Main Street in Auburn, including Festival Plaza, will be the scene for what planners are confident will be Maine’s biggest and best free New Year’s celebration.

With a full-sized mobile stage, right in the middle of Main Street, New Year’s Auburn will feature three incredible local bands. The Jumpin’ Willies will kick things off at 6 p.m., followed by Farmhouse Project at 7:30 p.m. and featured performers, Hello Newman!, who will perform from 9:30PM to midnight.

“Last year’s event kicked off our 150th birthday celebration,” said newly reelected Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque. “This year we are proud to kick off the ‘Decade of Auburn,’ where we will show all of Maine that Auburn is on the move and that this is the best city in which to live, work and play!”

Thousands are expected to celebrate New Year’s in Auburn this year, as the City wraps up its sesquicentennial (150th) anniversary. Food trucks will be on-site with lots of delicious treats, and free sweet samples will be available at Maine Gourmet Chocolates on Main Street. Tons of local beers will be on tap, served up by the friendly folks from Gritty’s, Side by Each Brewing Company, Lost Valley Brewing, Baxter Brewing and Craft Brew Underground. The highlight of New Year’s Auburn will be the huge fireworks display over the Androscoggin River at 10 p.m.!

Event details can be found at www.NewYearsAuburn.com, and attendees are encouraged to follow the City of Auburn’s Facebook page (“City of Auburn Maine- Official”) for weather-related updates.

New Year’s Auburn is proudly presented by Maple Way Dental Care, the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch and the City of Auburn.