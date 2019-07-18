Robbins elected State Regent of Maine DAR

Mrs. Beverly Foster Robbins

Mrs. Beverly Foster Robbins was recently elected and sworn in as the new State Regent of the Maine State Organization of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the organization’s 128th Continental Congress in Washington, DC.

Robbins joined the Mary Dillingham Chapter of MSODAR in 2003 after moving to Lewiston from Jacksonville, Florida. She joined DAR in 2002 as a member of the Kan Yuk Sa Chapter of Jacksonville.

In Maine, Robbins served as Recording Secretary and Regent of the Mary Dillingham Chapter and as Regent of the Mary Dillingham-Burnt Meadow Chapter after the two chapters merged. Over the last seventeen years, she has chaired numerous DAR committees, including Publications, Good Citizens, Public Relations and Media, and Junior American Citizens, and has held State Office as Chaplain and Recording Secretary. She most recently served as State Vice Regent under outgoing Regent Elizabeth Hotchkiss.

Robbins is employed at Hope Haven Gospel Mission in Lewiston as Director of Outreach Ministries. She is an active member of Harbor Baptist Church, is a Past Vice President and Program Chair of the Androscoggin Historical Society, and is a Past President of the Sons of Union Veterans.

During her three year term, Robbins intends to combine her interest in serving American veterans and the homeless by making the Togus Cabin in the Woods program the focus of her State Regent’s Project.

“The Cabin in the Woods program includes twenty two-bedroom cottages built on the Togus property expressly for veterans, but there is land to build more cottages if funding comes in, and there are day-to-day operating expenses for the cabins that are already constructed,” said Robbins. “Supporting Volunteers in America’s Cabin in the Woods program will be a great way for Maine Daughters to thank our veterans for establishing and defending our freedom over the last two hundred and forty three years.”

Robbins will raise funds partly through the sale of a gem-shaped pin she had designed expressly for that purpose after reflecting on a quote by Patrick Henry, “Liberty, the greatest of all earthly blessings – give us that precious jewel, and you may take everything else!”

Robbins will adopt Henry’s quote as a motto for her administration, along with a quote adopted from the Bible and also used by Hope Haven Gospel Mission: “And for some, having compassion, making a difference.” (Jude 1:22).

“If I can make a difference in my three years as Regent of Maine Daughters of the American Revolution, then I have done the job I set out to do,” said Robbins.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to patriotism, historic preservation, and a better future through education. Membership is open to any woman eighteen or over with lineal blood descent to a man or woman who aided in achieving American independence through military, civil, or patriotic service.

Since its founding in 1890, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has admitted over 930,000 members, with chapters in every state, plus twenty-four chapters in twelve foreign countries.

The Maine state organization was organized in February, 1898. There are currently 20 Maine chapters with over 900 members. For more information, visit www.mainedar.org.