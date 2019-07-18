City plans “Come Home, Auburn” event for ELHS alumni

The City of Auburn, Auburn School Department, and the Auburn 150th Committee have announced “Come Home, Auburn,” a special weekend that invites all alumni of Edward Little High School home to Auburn November 1 through 3.

Highlights of “Come Home, Auburn” will include a “Battle of the Bridge” football game featuring Edward Little vs. Lewiston High School at Walton Field on Friday, November 1; various alumni games and gatherings throughout the day, including a ceremony for the unveiling of the Bell Tower in Anniversary Park and a huge alumni reunion at Lost Valley, on Saturday, November 2; and a Family Fun Day at Edward Little High School, complete with a Family 5K and Kids Zone, as well as tours and presentations on the new Edward Little High School project, on Sunday, November 3.

All alumni of Edward Little High School are warmly invited back to Auburn for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration. The 150th Committee is seeking assistance organizing the event. ELHS class officers, and anyone wishing to volunteer, are invited to email auburn150@auburnmaine.gov or complete the volunteer form at www.auburn150.com.

“Come Home, Auburn” will be the fourth signature event in Auburn’s year-long celebration of the city’s 150th year. The previous events have been the first-ever “New Year’s Auburn” event, a city-wide birthday party held in February, and a Memorial Day celebration boasting a two-hour parade and “Art in the Park” art show.