Roomful of Blues Kicks Off Arts Jubilee’s 39th Concert Season

NORTH CONWAY, NH (July 8, 2022) — Arts Jubilee returns to Cranmore Mountain Resort for their 39th Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 14th. The first of five concerts will feature American blues and swing revival big band, Roomful of Blues. Bennett & Perkins will open the show at 6 PM, followed by ‘Roomful’ at 7 PM.

Roomful of Blues has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. Currently an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer Phil Pemberton brings his sweet and soulful vocals and adds another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor.

With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular and radio success and a legion of fans across the globe. According to DownBeat magazine, Roomful of Blues “are in a class by themselves.” With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B, it’s no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I ever heard.” Since 1967, the group’s deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n ’roll, jump, blues and soul has earned it 5 Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for “Best Blues Band”

Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at www.artsjubilee.org, or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit). There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at every concert. Please note we will be using an alternate front gate entrance due to the current construction at Cranmore. Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine. For more information visit www.artsjubilee.org. Special thanks to our July 14 Concert Lodging Sponsor: The Fox Ridge Resort