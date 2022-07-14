MaineCF Grants Strengthen Androscoggin Projects, Nonprofits

ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND, ME (July 6, 2022) – More than $52,000 in Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) grants will help strengthen nonprofit organizations and projects in Androscoggin County. The seven grants through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program include $52,500 recommended by the Androscoggin County Committee and two additional grants totaling $15,000 from people with donor-advised funds.

Grant recipients include:

· Center for Wisdom’s Women to provide trauma-informed programming and support at the Lewiston drop-in center and Sophia’s House residential program

· Maine Inside Out, to engage and support at-risk Lewiston middle school students through theater workshops and community support

· New Beginnings, to expand the offerings at the Lewiston drop-in center for homeless teens and young adults.

The Androscoggin County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofit organizations that strengthen communities. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program, the foundation’s largest, and are reviewed by a committee of community members. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2023. The application, guidelines and list of all 2022 grants are at www.mainecf.org.

The Androscoggin County Fund, established in 1999, is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund or grant program, please contact Program Officer John Ochira at (207) 412-0837 or jochira@mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine. MaineCF has offices in Ellsworth and Portland with additional staff located across the state. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.