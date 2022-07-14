USM to Host Gathering of Veterans Advocates in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME (July 1, 2022) — The University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston Campus will host a day-long gathering of veterans’ advocates from across Maine on Thursday.

The 10th Annual Maine Military & Community Network is scheduled to meet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the campus located at 51 Westminster Street in Lewiston. The in-person event will also include a virtual link to the University of Maine at Augusta Campus in Bangor.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to speak at the event, leading off a roster of speakers. Their focus is scheduled to be diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are working to help chapters from across the state,” said Lorrie Spaulding, who serves as the director of Veterans Services at USM and as the community network’s Portland co-chair.

Topics during the day’s individual sessions will include homelessness, mental health and substance abuse, LGBTQ veterans and a discussion by a panel of Native American veterans.

“We are trying to spotlight some of the issues we are all dealing with and increase our cultural competence,” said Jerry DeWitt, who serves as the Lewiston co-chair.