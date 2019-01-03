Rotary Club Carolers a Big Hit at Schooner Estates

The residents of Schooner Estates Retirement Community gathered in its Village Green on December 20 to enjoy the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club Carolers singing favorite Christmas hymns and memorable Christmas songs from past years. One resident was heard to exclaim, “My Goodness, there are 25 of them!” So true, as the line of men, women, and young children carolers stretched across the entire stage area.

It was a wonderful concert and residents couldn’t help but join the carolers in singing the songs. To the delight of the audience, the carolers also had their own style of movement, gestures, and impromptu dance steps. As the Rotarians fed off the applause and reaction from the appreciative audience, they got more spontaneous, which added to the response of the crowd.

You might say the biggest hit of the evening was when a well-known song, “On the First Day of Christmas” – my true love gave to me… resonated with everyone. Ah, yes. When Joanne Bollinger came out, front and center, on the “Fifth Day” to sing “Five Golden Rings!” in her vibrant, melodious soprano, her arms were lifted high and wide, with fingers stretched out, showing the five golden rings on each hand. It brought down the house each time she sang it with great enthusiasm. The audience waited for her repetitious refrain every time, hunched forward in their chairs with great anticipation. Laughter exploded across the room each time as we all joined in.

A change of tune now, as we talk about the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club, which has a long and interesting history that I never knew before. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 160 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 33,000 Rotary clubs.

Locally, Rotary has been serving the Lewiston-Auburn community since Frank W. Hulett (for whom Hulett Square in Lewiston is named) signed an application for membership in the International Association of Rotary Clubs on March 21, 1917. The New Year 2019 will see the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club entering its 102nd year, with a membership that represents the unique and diverse business community of the area.

The main objective of Rotary is service in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. The club has committed itself to helping local organizations, especially where children are involved. The members award $7,000 annually in scholarship funds for area students.

Internationally, they have focused their efforts on helping an orphanage in Haiti, including donating a water truck, which provides clean water for the orphanage and surrounding villages.