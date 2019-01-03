Rotary Breakfast Club meeting

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque will discuss plans for Auburn’s 2019 Sesquicentennial Celebration at the next meeting of the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club on Wednesday, January 9 at 7 a.m. The club meets every Wednesday at the United Methodist Church, located at 439 Park Avenue in Auburn. The cost for breakfast is $15. All are welcome to attend.

Elected in 2017, Levesque is a fifth-generation resident of Auburn and a 1992 graduate of Edward Little High School. After attending college at West Virginia Wesleyan and concluding an eight-year tour in the U.S.Army, herealized that there was no place he would rather start hiscompany, Argo Contact Centers, and raise a family than in Auburn.

Heand his wife,Tracey,take great pride in raising the sixth generation of Levesques in Auburn. Year-round, the Levesque family can be found enjoying the great hiking, skiing, and boating opportunities that the region has to offer.