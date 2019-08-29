Rotary Club to welcome Central Maine Healthcare CEO

Jeff Brickman

Jeff Brickman will be the featured guest speaker of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club on Thursday, September 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at The Village Inn of Auburn.

Brickman, CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, has spent 39 years as a healthcare and hospital executive, responsible for major expansions and turnarounds at five health systems across the country. He came to CMH and Lewiston almost three years ago, in September, 2016. Since that time, Brickman and his team have experienced multiple successes in stabilizing the health system and are now looking forward to advancing CMH in its mission to provide top-quality, accessible, lower-cost care to Mainers.

Born in Malden, Mass. and a lifelong Red Sox fan, Brickman grew up in a medical family: both his father and grandfather were doctors, and one of his earliest memories is of accompanying his grandfather as he made house calls. While the second semester of organic chemistry convinced him that he might not be the best fit for medical school, his family background and a desire to make a difference led him into the healthcare world through a different path. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and later earned his Master’s degree at Temple University. He and his wife, Elaine, a registered nurse, live in Freeport.

The L-A Rotary Lunch Club meets every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch is available at the restaurant for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome. For more information, contact club president Celeste Yakawonis at 713-7111, follow them on Facebook, or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.