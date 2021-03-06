Schooner Estates a ‘Caring Super Star’

By Rachel Morin

AUBURN – Schooner Estates Senior Living Community in Auburn was recently honored as a “Caring Super Star of 2021” for service excellence in senior living.

Caring.com, which calls itself the leading online destination for those seeking information and support as they care for aging parents, spouses, and other loved ones, rates senior facilities nationally each year.

Schooner Estates Senior Living Community, Auburn, was recently named a “Caring Super Star of 2021” by Caring.com, an online resource for families caring for aging parents, spouses, and other loved ones. (Rachel Morin Photo)

Schooner Estates joins an elite group of winners called Super Stars after receiving the Caring Star award the past three years.

The facility earned five stars in consumer ratings and reviews from tenants and tenants’ family members on Caring.com. Among the 156 Caring Star Communities across the country, Schooner Estates is the only community in Maine to receive this honor.

John Rice, Director of Operations at Schooner, said, ” Despite today’s unprecedented challenges around the world and in our community, it feels amazing to hear how much our tenants and families recognize and appreciate the high-quality services our staff provide every day.”

“Being recognized as a Caring Super Star of 2021 truly validates our heartfelt work to be the best place to live and work in Maine. Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback,” he said. The Caring Stars annual list, originally launched in January 2012 as the first of its kind, has become a go-to guide of senior living communities nationwide.