Spring events for Sophia’s House

From Wisdoms Women

LEWISTON – One year ago, The Center for Wisdom’s Women opened Sophia’s House, a residential healing community for women in Lewiston.

It was just as the virus arrived, cancelling a planned opening gala event at the Franco Center. Now, a year later, on the weekend of the equinox, at the cusp of Spring, it is time to celebrate the first year of operation and look toward the future.

On Saturday, Mar. 20 a concert will be live-streamed starting at 8 p.m. with Carrie Newcomer, American singer, songwriter and author. Thanks to donor support, all proceeds will benefit Sophia’s House. Ticket costs are on a sliding scale.

Newcomer has been described as a “prairie mystic” and as someone who “asks all the right questions.” She has 17 nationally released albums and has released two companion books of poetry and essays. Newcomer and Parker Palmer are actively collaborating on several projects including The Growing Edge, a website, podcast and retreat that has been listed as on of the top ten spiritual programs for the next 20 years. She earned a regional Emmy for the PBS special “An Evening with Carrie Newcomer.” In 2019 she was recipient of the Shalem Institute Contemplative Voices Award. Her media appearances include Krista Tippett’s On Being. FMI: https://www.carrienewcomer.com/

Following the concert, friends and supporters are invited to a virtual tea party, streamed from Sophia’s House at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Mar/ 21. The event will thank and celebrate all those who helped create Sophia’s House, and will include dedication of the dining room; a video tour of the house; sharing of poetry; and the launching of the Klara Tammany Endowment Fund for perpetual support of the residential program.

Concert tickets and reservations for the virtual tea party can be obtained through The Center for Wisdom’s Women website at www.wisdomswomen.org/events.