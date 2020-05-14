Seasoned healthcare leader joins Central Maine Healthcare

Steven G. Littleson, FACHE

A seasoned healthcare professional with leadership experience at multiple hospitals on the East Coast has joined Central Maine Medical Center as president.

Steven G. Littleson, FACHE, who most recently served as chief integration and operating officer for Lancaster (PA) General Health, started his new role May 11.

“Steve has more than 35 years of health care experience with progressive leadership and chief executive roles,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, FACHE, CEO and President of Central Maine Healthcare. “He brings the talent and energy that a great institution like CMMC so richly deserves. He’s a dynamic leader with a passion for quality, innovation and excellence.”

Prior to his service in Lancaster, Littleson was the regional president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. He also served as president, hospitals division and chief operation officer for Hackensack Meridian Health (NJ). Additionally, Littleson has had senior roles at Meridian Health, Southern Ocean County Hospital in New Jersey, and Sentara Healthcare in Virginia.

“It’s exciting to join Central Maine at a time of growth,” said Littleson. “The medical center is not only an incredible community resource, it’s consistently at the forefront of high-quality care in the state of Maine.”

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Littleson served as an officer and chairman of the boards of the New Jersey Hospital Association and the New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals. He has served on the boards of numerous community service organizations including Boy Scouts of America, United Way, Rotary International, American Red Cross, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He currently serves as an adjunct faculty member of New York University’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service and he has been a regular guest lecturer for the Peking University Executive MBA program in Beijing, China. He is a certified youth lacrosse coach and served for ten years as the president of a recreational soccer league.

Littleson earned his Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Gettysburg College, his Master of Health Administration from Milken Institute School of Public Health at The George Washington University, and his Doctorate in business administration from Walden University.

Central Maine Medical Center located in Lewiston, is a Level II Trauma Center serving Androscoggin County and the surrounding region. CMMC’s “Centers of Excellence” include the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute, the Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Neonatal Intermediate Care Unit, and a Trauma Services Program. CMMC is also the southern Maine base for LifeFlight of Maine, the state’s only medical helicopter service. Supported by the latest technologies, CMMC’s skilled professionals provide outstanding care delivered with compassion, kindness, and understanding. Learn more at: www.cmmc.org.

Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving 400,000 people living in central, western, and mid-coast Maine. CMH’s hospital facilities include Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital, and Rumford Hospital. CMH also supports Central Maine Medical Group, a primary and specialty care practice organization. Other system services include the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute, a regional trauma program, LifeFlight of Maine’s southern Maine base, the Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center, and other high-quality clinical services.