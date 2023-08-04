Breastfeeding Support Group Up and Running Again at CMMC

LEWISTON, ME (July 26, 2023) — Just as National Breastfeeding Month is about to begin in August, the popular in-person breastfeeding support groups for new mothers at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) are up and running again, after being scaled back during the pandemic.

CMMC’s maternity team has earned a stellar reputation. For the second straight year, CMMC was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as “High Performing in Maternity Care.” The hospital also maintained its “Baby-Friendly” designation from Baby-Friendly USA for providing mothers with the information, skills and confidence to breastfeed their babies. CMH is one of only three healthcare systems in Maine with that distinction.

August is National Breastfeeding Month which was established to highlight the benefits of breast milk for babies. Among them are stronger immune systems, a reduced risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) and physical development. There are also numerous health benefits for breastfeeding mothers.

Vicky Roy, RN, has worked at CMMC’s maternity ward for more than 50 years. She says when she first started, only about 40 percent of new mothers attempted to breastfeed. Now, she says, that percentage is in the high 80s.

“There can be a lot of anxiety around being a new mom, but as they’re breastfeeding, they get a really close, intimate connection with their baby,” Vicki said. “It’s like an extension of the pregnancy and it really bonds them. A lot of women have said it’s the most powerful experience of their lives -nursing their babies.”

CMMC has lactation specialists on hand, seven days a week, including overnights with certified breastfeeding mothers.

“Breastfeeding can be pretty tricky,” said Lindsay Petty, RN, who also works at CMMC’s maternity ward. “So being able to provide the individual support a woman needs to be successful on her breastfeeding journey is a wonderful experience.”

Central Maine Medical Center’s breastfeeding support group meetings are held on Thursdays at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 12 High Street, in the lower level.. They are open to all new breastfeeding mothers in the central Maine region.

CMMC’s maternity department has also been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction Center+. This distinction recognizes hospitals that demonstrate more affordable care in addition to quality care, treatment expertise and better overall patient results.