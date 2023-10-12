SeniorsPlus offers Medicare counseling 

LEWISTON, ME (October 6, 2023) — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, will offer free, unbiased health insurance counseling during Medicare open enrollment and throughout the year. Open enrollment for Medicare health plans runs October 15th to December 7th, as does the Medicare Part D drug plan open enrollment. Open Enrollment is the time to enroll and make changes to existing Medicare plans or investigate and possibly pursue changing current plans. These Medicare information services are available in the offices of SeniorsPlus, via Zoom meetings, phone calls, and using regular mail service as needed. SeniorsPlus also offers Medicare 101 classes regularly. Appointments for the agency’s assistance are required and are filling up fast. If you seek an appointment, call 1 800 427-1241.

“Medicare offers a lot of options and it’s hard to discern what is best for you,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus. “Unlike many Medicare counseling services, our services are offered without any fees or select products in mind, except what the client chooses and what is best for their particular situation. We are not an insurance broker.”