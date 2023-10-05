Bridgton Hospital golf tournament raises funds

LEWISTON, ME (September 13, 2023) — The 31st Annual Bridgton Hospital Golf Tournament was a huge success. On September 13, 115 community members, business leaders, Central Maine Healthcare team members, volunteers and friends of Bridgton Hospital gathered at Bridgton Highlands Country Club to show their support for their local hospital. Nearly $30,000 was raised through registrations and raffles. These funds will go towards purchasing and installing a ceiling lift system that will handle patients more safely.

“What a great day this was for the entire Lakes Region community,” said Stephany Jacques, interim president, Bridgton Hospital. “Every year people turn out for a fun day on the links and, in the process, raise funds that will directly benefit our patients at Bridgton Hospital. This year was no exception. Many thanks to the event’s sponsors, our volunteers and those who came out to help a great cause!”

Jim Mains, Bill Holden and Gary McIver of Bridgton, and Scarborough resident Jim Greenleaf took home the top honors for the day with the lowest gross score. Among the other tournament highlights was a chance to win a Dodge Challenger with a hole in one, thanks to a sponsorship from Macdonald Motor Group and a Grand Putt Off contest in which Ryan McCauley of Howell Labs was the lucky winner, taking home a brand-new e-bike thanks to a new sponsorship from Sport Haus Adventure Outpost.

Over the years, the tournament has raised more than a million dollars in support of the programs and services Bridgton Hospital provides for its patients and the community.