September art exhibit at CMMC features well-known local painters

LEWISTON, ME (September 8, 2023) — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is proud to display the paintings of well-known local artists, Jeanelle Demers and Elisabeth Salberg for the month of September.

Demers’ current focus is animal portraiture, especially dogs, cats, and birds. With acrylic on canvas, she paints custom pet portraits from reference photos, evoking the essence of your pet or a favorite moment with them. She creates lively and captivating works of art that immortalize memories, personalities, and the silly quirks that make our pets so lovable. More information is available on her website www.200faces.com

Graduating from Duke University where she studied history and art history, life took Salberg on a different path. For over 30 years she worked as a registered nurse, retiring from CMMC in 2013. At that point she returned to her earlier passion and began to paint with oils. She has exhibited her paintings in Portland, Brunswick, Bath, Belfast, Yarmouth, Falmouth, Hallowell, Kennebunkport, Norway and Sanford as well as locally in Lewiston and Auburn.

“The beautiful colors of Maine are a constant inspiration to me, and quite a challenge, as I try to transform the world of color, light and shape that I see into a painting that hopefully, others will enjoy.”

She is a member of Maine Women in the Arts. Her website is oilpaintingsofmaine.com. The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center.

A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

“Pretty in Pink” by Elisabeth Salberg (digital image was taken by Salberg)