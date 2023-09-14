Why are you who you are? With  APL & Senior College

AUBURN, ME (September 8, 2023) — Long time Senior College instructor Dr. Charles W. Plummer, who is a firm believer in life-long learning, will be the featured speaker at the Auburn Library on September 26 at 2 o’clock in the library’s Androscoggin Room at 49 Spring Street. His presentation will focus on the Psychology of Personality and the role personality plays in defining human behavior. There are five basic personality styles known as “the big five” which psychologists have recognized as those that are the most important for understanding the personalities and behaviors of others and Plummer will give a detailed description of them in his talk. For those in attendance who may want to gain a better understanding of their own personality style, Plummer will hand out a very detailed and interesting personality style assessment that they can complete. Plummer will conclude his presentation with those aspects of personality that involve both an ethical and moral dimension that he views as sadly lacking in our country today.

Dr. Charles Plummer is a retired elementary school teacher and principal, and is a firm believer in the importance of remaining mentally and physically active. He has been teaching Senior College courses for over 20 years which has brought him much happiness, has kept his aging brain functioning at a good level, and has added much positive meaning to his life.

