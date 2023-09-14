‘Best headliner’ coming to Great Falls Comedy Club

AUBURN, ME (September 8, 2023) – The Great Falls Comedy Club announces more live stand-up comedy for September 16th at 7:30 pm.

Make laughter a priority and be part of the fun on Saturday as one of Maine’s most funniest comics, Connor McGrath takes the stage. McGrath, voted Maine’s Best Comedian award by readers of the Portland Phoenix in 2017 and 2018, is one of the area’s best headliners. Also appearing, Tim Hofmann, Mike Johnson, and Ian Rice, three prolific and hilarious dudes in the comedy scene.

Tickets can be found at https://www.greatfallscomedyclub.com or purchased at the door. The Great Falls Comedy Club is located inside Craft Brew Underground at 34 Court Street, Auburn.

For more information contact the club at info@greatfallscomedyclub.com or by phone at 207-200-5366.