Service dog needs surgery – plea for funding assistance

Diamond Accompanying Pam During at a Hospital Stay

Pam Whittier, of Auburn, has shed lots of tears since her service dog’s recent vet visit. The news was not good. Diamond, a 5-year-old American Pitbull, is in urgent need of TPLO surgery (tibial-plateau-leveling osteotomy), on her hind legs. Diamond’s ACL, meniscus, and fibula are currently impacted. The roadblock to get Diamond healthy is cost — $5,000 for the surgery. Whittier, who is cardiac disabled, cannot afford the surgery.

Whittier, is a 38-year-old cardiac arrest survivor, has cardiomyopathy, tachycardia, and an implanted defibrillator. She got Diamond as a rescue four days after her father passed away of the same heart disease in May of 2015. Diamond was then trained and certified as Whittier’s service dog. Since then, Diamond has been a lifeline for Whittier and is able to tell family members when Whittier’s heart rhythm is “off.” Whittier has had numerous cardiac procedures both locally and in Boston.

Whittier, who is completely devastated at the thought of losing Diamond, is currently spending her days cuddling and patting her. Diamond is being kept comfortable with pain medication, but the vet told Whittier that the medication cannot be used long-term, as they could negatively impact her vital organs.

A yard sale with proceeds to benefit Diamond’s surgery is being held August 8 and 9 at 114 Howe Street in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up at gf.me/u/yifzwdWhittier notes, “We are praying for a miracle, and I am so grateful for anyone who can help me save Diamond. If my tears could save her, she would be in good shape by now. Besides her hind legs, she’s in wonderful shape, and I need her so much as a support for what I endure with my heart. I cannot imagine my life without her.”