Shelly Quinn of Premier Pools & Spas is Salesperson of the Year

LEWISTON, ME – Premier Pools & Spas of Lewiston, Maine, is proud to announce that Shelly Quinn was awarded the 2023 National Salesperson of the Year at the Premier Pools and Spas Annual Awards Conference. Quinn joined Premier Pools & Spas in 2020. She is the first woman to achieve this level of success within the Premier Family and received the prestigious National Salesperson of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

“Competition for this award is fierce among salespeople all around the country, and to have our very own Shelly from Lewiston, Maine, win it while competing against offices in places such as Florida, California, and Texas is just incredible,” said Premier Pools and Spas Co-Owner Derek Messenger.

“Shelly embodies everything it means to be a Premier Pools and Spas designer. Once she begins a journey with her clients, nothing will stop her from delivering that dream pool for them. It is her servant’s heart and attention to detail that set her apart from the rest. We are honored to have Shelly in the Premier family.” ~ Josh Rickaby, Executive Vice-President Sales

“I am so grateful that Derek and Mike gave me this opportunity in 2020. I absolutely love what I do! I genuinely get excited about every project! I enjoy meeting each family or property owner, hearing about their dreams for their property, using my art background to design their pool, and then our incredible team brings their dreams to life. I can’t think of a better career than making dreams come true!” said Quinn.

Premier Pools and Spas – Lewiston has been building swimming pools for over 30 years, building between 60 and 70 pools yearly. With deep roots in the Lewiston community, we pride ourselves on our high standards and exemplary customer service.

