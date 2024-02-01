Auburn UU Screens “sUUnday mUUvies”

AUBURN, ME — In celebration of Black History Month, the First Universalist Church of Auburn will screen two films honoring the contributions of notable African Americans. The Adult Religion Education group will present these documentaries for free, following worship services on Feb. 4 and 18 @ 11:45 in the Vestry, as part of their “sUUnday mUUvies”series.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, Auburn UU will screen Sweet Honey in the Rock: Raise Your Voice (2008; 84 minutes). This film chronicles the history, music, and cultural impact of Sweet Honey in the Rock, a Grammy Award-winning African American female a cappella group with musical roots combining jazz, blues, sacred songs of the Black Church such as spirituals, hymns, and gospel.

The documentary, directed by the legendary African American film maker Stanley Nelson, Jr., uses concert footage and rehearsals, archival stills, and reflections by ensemble members, as well as interviews with scholars and cultural commentators.

On Sunday, Feb.18, 2024, Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story (2018; 56 minutes) will be screened. The film explores the extraordinary life and legacy of one of the most important religious figures of the 20th century.

Born the grandson of slaves, Thurman became a “spiritual foundation” for the Civil Rights Movement, inspiring many of its leaders including Martin Luther King, Jr, Jesse Jackson and Congressman John Lewis. The documentary is directed by Martin Doblemeier.

Lively discussion will following each screening. moderated by Charles Nero, Distinguished Professor of Rhetoric, Film, and Screen Studies at Bates College.

Screenings are held at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, located at 169 Pleasant St. Enter on Spring, St., across from Dairy Joy. Parking; accessible. FMI 783-0461 or www.auburnuu.org.

Stay tuned for movie screenings in April, celebrating Women’s History Month.