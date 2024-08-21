Skelton Taintor & Abbott named Top Firm

LEWISTON, ME – Skelton Taintor & Abbott is pleased to report that it has been named in the 2025 edition of “Best Law Firms™ as a Tier 1 firm in the Family Law and Litigation – Real Estate practice areas. “Law Firm of the Year” awards recognize a single top firm for its work in a specific legal practice area nationwide. Awards are determined based on a handful of factors including lawyer feedback, the number of lawyers included in Best Lawyers® for that firm and practice area, historical analysis of the firm’s “Lawyer of the Year” awards, materials submitted by firms and the firm’s overall scope of areas of expertise.

Sarah Mitchell, Skelton Taintor & Abbott President, stated “Recognition as a “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers is an honor and serves to highlight the hard work and commitment to excellence shown by the firm’s dedicated lawyers and staff. I am proud to work with such a tremendous team!”