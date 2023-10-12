Sounds of James Taylor, dual pianos this weekend

Bill Griese will bring the sounds of his James Taylor tribute music to the Franco Center on Friday, Oct. 13. The venue is at 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Tickets can be purchased at 207-689-2000 and www.francocenter.org/shows. Submitted photo.

Duo Mundi George & Guli present a two-piano program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street. Students 21 and under admitted at no charge. Adult tickets are $20. Call the box office at 207-689-2000. (Photo credit: Karen Bourdier)