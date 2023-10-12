Lots of fun at CLT Drowsy Chaperone rehearsals 

AUBURN, ME (October 6, 2023) — Rehearsals are well underway for the Community Little Theatre production of the musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone, which will open October 27.

In a loving send-up of the popular stage musicals of the Jazz Age, a fan known only as “Man in Chair” gives a spin to the original cast recording of one such musical, providing the audience with amusing minutiae about the play and the players. As he does so, those actors come to life in his living room and perform one great musical and dance number after another.

Pictured here from left at a recent rehearsal are cast members Justin Morin, Julie Sanborn, Scotty Venable, and Kerianna Merrill.

Performances of The Drowsy Chaperone will be held October 27, 28, November 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m., and October 29, November 4 and 5 at 2:00 p.m. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now available online at www.laclt.com/box-office.