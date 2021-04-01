Spirit of America Tribute

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – It’s no secret that this community is incredible! And over the past year, the people of Auburn have pulled together to help one another in the most extraordinary ways.

The Auburn City Council would like to recognize and celebrate some of the individuals, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond to support this community.

The Auburn City Council is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Auburn Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for Outstanding Community Service.

Residents are asked to nominate an Auburn resident, project or group they feel deserves the honor of a “Spirit of America” award, by Apr. 30.

The nomination webpage can be found at http://bitly.ws/cny8.

The Spirit of America Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity established in Augusta, Maine to encourage volunteerism and it allows the Spirit of America Foundation Tribute to be presented in the name of any Maine municipality. The first Spirit of America Foundation award was presented in1991. For more information on the Foundation, visit their website: http://spiroaf.com.