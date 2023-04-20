Spurr Seeks to Assist with Career Planning

LEWISTON, ME (April 6, 2023) — People in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties in need of career and college planning can contact Frank Spurr, Career Navigator, for free assistance.

Spurr is one of eight Career Advancement Navigators and College and Career Success Coordinators working throughout the state for the Maine Department of Education.

Students who access navigation services are directed to local resources. Spurrr has visited Travas Collins House for Recovery in Lewiston, helping clients learn about time management and conflict resolution to prepare them for the job market; he has also met with staff at the Fedcap Inc. office in Oxford to explain the career navigation help he provides. Fedcap provides services to individuals receiving Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits in Maine.

Other navigators in Maine have helped unemployed people with job searches as well as assisted with housing searches, said Lana Sawyer, state education representative for the Maine Department of Education.

“The key thing I want people to know is that they’re out there to help their local community,” she said.

Along with answering questions, navigators have shared information about apprenticeship and workforce training opportunities in several sectors, including manufacturing and healthcare.

“And what’s great about them is they’re on the job and they’re paid,” Sawyer said.

Funding for the program comes from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. It has committed $6 million dollars to address the workforce development needs of those impacted by COVID-19.

Spurr can be reached at fspurr@lewistonpublicschools.org.For more information about Career Navigators & College and Success Coordinators in Maine, go to this link: https://www.maine.gov/doe/jobsandrecovery/successnavigators