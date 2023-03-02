Stand-Up Comedy Brings Laughs this Weekend

LEWISTON and AUBURN, ME (February 23, 2023) – The River Comics Comedy Productions will host three stand-up comedy shows this week. The Colisee Club, Craft Brew Underground, and Obscura Café and Drinkery are your spots this Friday and Saturday to get a dose of comic relief.

On Friday the 3rd host Ian MacDonald brings comedians Zach Valencia and Ish Gupta, and one of Maine’s comedy beauties, Dennis Fogg to The Colisee Club at 9:00pm. This club over a hockey rink is one of the area’s up and coming hot spots and these shows are always jumping. Get there early and enjoy drink specials.

Then on Saturday the 4th at 7:00pm, Maine’s Funniest, Connor McGrath, hosts comics Nic Dufault, Theo Konstantino, and the return of the legendary Tim Hofmann at Craft Brew Underground. “CBU” is the only weekly Saturday comedy club in the state and this is sure to be a show that will tickle your funny bone.

Later in the evening The River Comics present three of the area’s most hilarious entertainers, Ian MacDonald, Al Ghanekar, and Andrew Donnelly, 8:30pm at Obscura Café and Drinkery. These are some of Maine’s best comics and this venue is a beyond cool so get out there and make laughter a priority.

Tickets are $10 and can be found at https://www.therivercomics.com or purchased at the door. The Colisee Club is located at 190 Birch St., Lewiston; Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court St., Auburn; Obscura Café and Drinkery is located at 108 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

For more information contact The River Comics Comedy Productions at 207-200-5366 or info@therivercomics.com.