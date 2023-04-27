Stanton Bird Club to Host Last Lecture of 2022-2023 Series

AUBURN, ME (April 20, 2023) — The Stanton Bird Club is hosting the last in its 2022-23 lecture series, featuring pollination and behavioral ecologist, Carla Essenberg. She will be presenting an overview of the work she has been doing with Bates students and bird club volunteers to introduce native, pollinator-friendly plants to the Centennial Meadow at Thorncrag to help threatened butterflies, disappearing songbirds and other essential pollinators.

For the past seven years, Dr. Essenberg PhD has been an assistant professor of biology at Bates College as well as a board member of the Stanton Bird Club.

The talk will be held on Monday, May 1st from 4-6pm at the Auburn Public Library. The public is welcome. The lecture series is free of charge. We encourage participants to wear masks.

The Stanton Bird Club, a leader in environmental awareness, manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. More information about other activities of the Club can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org and on its Facebook page.

‘Foxglove Beardtongue flowers’ (favored by hummingbirds and bumblebees) – photo by Carla Essenberg