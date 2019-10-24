Stephen Collins Presents ‘The Golden Age of the Theatre’

Stephen Collins One-man show

The Auburn Public Library is excited to present actor Stephen Collins in a one-man performance featuring classic songs and plays from the golden age of the American Theater. This free program will take place on Thursday, November 21st, at 6:30 P.M. in the Androscoggin Community Room.

The thirties through the fifties represent a significant period of American Theatrical History. The influence of and reaction to the Great Depression is evident in the work of William Saroyan. The forties saw the talent of three great playwrights emerge who dominated the theater, Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, and Eugene O’Neil.

All three examine dysfunctional families, and the American dream gone awry. In 1954, N. Richard Nash’s play The Rainmaker opened at the Cory Theater in New York City. The character Starbuck charms audiences with his brand of con and hucksterism.

Collins performs monologues from these and other playwrights. Collins may even sing a Cole Porter and George Gershwin tune to round off the evening. More information on Collins visit the website provided http://unlaunchedvoices.com.