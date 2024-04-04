Studio Two, early Beatles tribute band to play Franco Center

LEWISTON, ME—Studio Two will return with their early Beatles tribute music to the Franco Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. Band members include Stephen Murray who portrays John Lennon, Joshua Jones as Paul McCartney, Robert Murray as George Harrison, and Dylan Verge as Ringo Starr.

Band members are experienced musicians of today’s generation dedicated to preserving the memory and fan culture of The Beatles generation. By recreating the Fab Four’s music, appearance, instruments, and onstage banter, Studio Two performs favorite Beatles hits that will bring people to the dance floor.

Visit the Studio Two website to listen to their music http://www.studiotwotributeband.com/

According to their publicist, “Unlike other Beatle Tribute acts that try to deliver the entire Beatles catalog in single two-hour show, STUDIO TWO concentrates only on the most exciting and fun time in The Beatles career: The club and touring years. These are the years when people saw them play. The years when The Beatles crafted their sound, and their stage performance, and the years when they took the world by storm, and changed everything.”

At age 11, Studio Two co-founder Steve Murray found an old guitar in the basement and has been playing ever since. A fan of many music genres, he became a Beatles fan after watching The Beatles Anthology documentary series in November 1995.

His grandfather bought him and his identical twin brother (who plays George Harrison in Studio Two) their first guitars: a Rickenbacker and Hofner bass and got them private guitar lessons. By the age of 12, the brothers were winning talent shows and band competitions for playing Beatles tunes.

Throughout high school, Steve played drums in an award-winning percussion ensemble and marching band, but never strayed far from his true passion of Beatles rock. An accomplished musician, Steve attended Berklee College of Music and played jazz and alternative rock music before co-creating Studio Two – The Beatles Tribute with his band mates.

In addition to playing John Lennon, Steve is a live sound engineer and currently serves as the band’s booking agent.

“As a trained musician, I never expected to be playing in a Beatles tribute band, but it has been an amazing experience. I am humbled to have an opportunity to portray John Lennon, who is one of the most talented musicians and composers of all time, and I am thrilled to bring Beatles music to a multitude of different generations. Best of all, I get to do this with my brother and best friends,” said Steve.

Rob Murray picked up his first guitar at age 11 and has never been without one since. Like his twin brother Steve, Rob was turned on to The Beatles by watching The Beatles Anthology documentary series in 1995. He is a Beatles trivia master and is particularly knowledgeable about the equipment The Beatles used – especially vintage microphones.

As a young musician, Rob played drums in an award-winning percussion ensemble and marching band, and continued to play guitar, often winning talent shows and band competitions for playing Beatles tunes.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Rob is a trained guitarist with strong audio engineering skills. For example, he has been involved in helping Beatles documentary filmmakers to sync Beatles audio to rare concert footage.

When he co-founded Studio Two in 2012, all of Rob’s talents were put to use. In addition to playing George Harrison, Rob is the equipment guru, hunting flea markets, estate sales, and eBay to assemble the authentic gear the Beatles used in the early 1960s.

“Playing George Harrison and re-enacting Beatles’ performances from the early years has been a thrill. I love the vintage equipment and raw sound of the Beatles’ Hamburg era, and we take special care to ensure the look and sound is as close to authentic as possible,” said Rob. “Studio Two has been an amazing journey, and every day I look forward to meeting both old fans of The Beatles and new fans of Studio Two!”

Dylan Verge is a Boston native entering his senior year at Berklee College of Music. He was awarded the J. Curtis Warner City Music Full Scholarship to the institution where he is pursuing his studies in the CWP major (Contemporary Writing and Production). Verge has been Influenced by Beatles music since he witnessed footage of the four lads rocking the nation on the Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964 when he was four years old.

Joshua Jones is flying in from Seattle, Washington to perform with Studio Two. Jones will portray Paul McCartney. He is a self-taught left-handed bass player. Jones tours with Beatles tribute bands all over the world.

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door day of the show and can be purchased online at www.francocenter.org, by phone at 207-689-2000 or in person at the box office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., in a former church building. Parking is available in the mill lot. The building is handicap accessible on the Lincoln St. Alley side.

Season Underwriter is Maple Way Dental Care; media sponsors are Bennett Radio Group; Sun Journal; Turner Publishing; and Uncle Andy’s Digest. Show sponsors are Androscoggin Bank; Ann’s Flower Shop; and Dirigo Federal Credit Union.

