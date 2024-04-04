CMMC cardiovascular surgeons reach TCAR procedure milestone

LEWISTON, ME — The Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute (CMHVI), which is part of Central Maine Healthcare (CMH), recently completed its 50th TCAR procedure.

TCAR stands for Transcarotid Artery Revascularization, a minimally invasive procedure that can clear blockages and open a narrowed carotid artery. It’s especially effective in high-risk patients. The procedure was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015.

“TCAR can deliver a stent to a diseased area of the carotid artery, while minimizing the risk of stroke to an at-risk patient,” said Felecia Jinwala, MD, a vascular surgeon at CMHVI. “TCAR can be a great alternative to carotid endarterectomy and allows us to offer a full spectrum of carotid interventions for our patients.”

CMHVI’s vascular lab recently earned a three-year accreditation in peripheral arterial, peripheral venous and extracranial cerebrovascular testing from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.