Painted windows at The Dempsey Center during the 2020 Dempsey Challenge. (Photo courtesy of Deneka Deletetsky)

Due to the current circumstances, we will not be able to come together for our signature Survivor Walk, typically an important part of Challenge weekend festivities. With that said, we would still like to celebrate you—as a cancer survivor and cancer warrior. Please accept this invitation to participate in our newly introduced Survivor Drive event.

We invite you to drive by one of our Dempsey Center locations, beginning September 20, for a moment of solitude, peace, and reflection as we recognize all who have been touched by cancer. You will see our traditional Signs of Hope + Healing and hear words of hope and encouragement as we celebrate you—the true spirit of the Dempsey Challenge.

Although we can’t be together in person, our hearts and minds are with you. Please accept the enclosed gift as a token of the appreciation we have for you and your commitment to the Dempsey Center community.

I send my best wishes to you and your family, and to those who are still fighting cancer every day. Your resilient spirit and courageous attitude inspire us all. Please know you are not alone, and we are in this fight together.

Patrick Dempsey