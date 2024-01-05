The Laundress returns for Tarot 101 workshop

LEWISTON, ME — The Lewiston Public Library will host a Tarot 101 Workshop on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 5 to 6:30 pm in The Jeanne Couture Room. The Tarot 101 Workshop will feature the return of Kate Sheridan, a.k.a The Laundress. This workshop is free and open to both teens and adults. Registration is required and the link to sign up can be found on the Lewiston Public Library’s website under events.

This event is for anyone who wants to learn more about tarot cards, using the classic Smith-Rider-Waite deck as a guide. The program will cover basic tarot theory, a brief history of tarot cards, and an introduction to all 78 cards and how they work together. The goal is to demystify the tarot to empower you to use the cards. Throughout the evening, you’ll be invited to consider card images using both the information from the workshop and your own intuition. At the end of the evening, you’ll be shown how to conduct a reading for yourself or others, and you’ll leave with practical next steps to do at home.

While some of the workshop material will certainly apply to Oracle cards, please note that this workshop is focused on the traditional 78-card tarot. Please bring your own 78-card deck and something to take notes with you to the program. Only a few tarot decks will be available to borrow for the program.

Kate Sheridan, a.k.a. The Laundress, is a tarot reader and astrologer who believes that fortunes are created rather than told. Her style is down-to-earth and conversational, and she draws heavily on her previous life as a high school English teacher to ensure that her clients understand the logic behind the intuitive information she provides. After she left teaching in 2019, she turned her longtime interest in Western Astrology into an intensive study. She has been playing with tarot cards for 20 years, studying them seriously for nearly 10, and reading professionally since 2019.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street and Lisbon Street. More information on Tuesday’s program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.