Waterville Opera House prepares for 2024 season

WATERVILLE, ME —The Waterville Opera House (WOH) is delighted to announce its 2024 theatrical season. Two amazing musicals and two entertaining plays will reignite the stage of the historic 121-year-old theatre in downtown Waterville.

“I’m excited to bring this amazing selection of theatrical productions to life for our community. From laugh-a-minute comedy, suspense filled mystery, to full-on musical spectacle, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy! Our 2023 season offerings resulted in record-breaking attendance, with over 40% of ticket purchasers being first-time visitors to the Waterville Opera House. Our reputation for top-notch storytelling has created a more robust audience base for our outstanding community theatre performers to dazzle with their talents. I hope to tempt our theatre patrons back to the Waterville Opera House in record numbers by offering a 2024 Season Pass to catch all four of these crowd-pleasing offerings at a 20% discount,” states WOH Executive Director, Michelle Sweet.

Opening the 2024 season is Drinking Habits (Feb 2–11). Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down.

Just in time for spring is Head Over Heels (April 26–May 5). A jukebox musical comedy, Head Over Heels fuses together the world of Shakespeare with the iconic music of The Go-Go’s! It follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. A modern-day fairy tale, this musical is a romantic, gender-bending, hilarious good time.

Next, we revisit a popular mystery with Miss Holmes Returns. The sequel to 2020’s Miss Holmes, this stand-alone story finds Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson back on the case! After a string of successes assisting Scotland Yard, a seemingly clear-cut murder case finds itself at the detectives’ feet. The powers that be are certain the murderer was a young woman of immigrant heritage, but Holmes and Watson aren’t as sure. Can they find the truth before the authorities catch and convict their suspect?

Finally, ringing in the holiday season, we’ll have The SpongeBob Musical (November 22–December 1). When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises, proving that the power of optimism really can save the world!

Tickets for all four shows will go on sale to Waterville Creates members on Monday, October 23 and to the general public on Monday, October 30. Season Passes are available, giving a 20% discount when purchasing tickets for all four shows.

For more information, visit operahouse.org or call 207-873-7000.