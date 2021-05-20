The Public Theatre’s auction ends Sunday

From Public Theatre

LEWISTON – The annual spring auction for The Public Theatre ends at midnight on Sunday.

The auction is virtual this year, and can be found on the theatre’s website at http://thepublictheatre.org.

Featuring gift certificates for all the wonderful things we love doing in Maine as well as handcrafted items you won’t find anywhere else, what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts while simultaneously supporting the theatre.

Items in the annual spring auction for The Public Theatre, which is virtual this year and ends at midnight on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre)

Looking for a private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? A beautiful painting? A unique piece of jewelry from J. Dostie? A gift certificate to a local brewery? A birdbath? A Vacuum Cleaner? A gift certificate to a favorite restaurant? You will find a wonderful assortment of items in this fun fundraiser for The Public Theatre.

The pandemic has devastated live performances, making our fundraising events more important than ever. Bidding online is an ultimate win-win for yourself and The Public Theatre.

Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up their winning items. Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction can be found at http://thepublicltheatre.org