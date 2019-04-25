Trinity Jubilee Center plans Empty Bowls Supper

Everyone is invited to purchase a piece of pottery, eat dinner with their family, and enjoy live music; proceeds benefit the center’s soup kitchen, which serves nearly 30,000 meals each year.

The Trinity Jubilee Center will host its 15thth annual Empty Bowls Supper on Sunday, May 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Potters from across the state have created hundreds of bowls, plates, and mugs and local restaurants will prepare dinner for the event. Everyone is invited to purchase a piece of pottery, eat dinner with their family, and enjoy live music.

The Jubilee Center is a community center in downtown Lewiston that is open six days a week. Proceeds from the Empty Bowls Supper benefit the center’s soup kitchen, which serves nearly 30,000 meals to the hungry and homeless each year.

Dinner will include soups, breads, drinks, and desserts created by DaVinci’s Eatery, Forage Market, Gipper’s Sports Grill, Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery, Grant’s Bakery, Hurricane’s Cafe and Deli, The Italian Bakery, Luiggi’s Pizzeria, Marco’s Restaurant, Sam’s Italian Foods, Sedgley Place, She Doesn’t Like Guthrie’s, Subway, Tripp’s Farmhouse Cafe, and Wei Li.

Potters creating bowls, plates, and mugs for the event include Carrie White, Edgecomb Potters, Georgetown Pottery, Meadow Muffin Pottery, Mudroom Pottery, Portland Pottery, The Potter’s House, Saltbox Pottery, and students at Bates College, Maine College of Art, and St. Dominic Academy.

Admission and dinner are free with the purchase of pottery. Early admission passes, available for purchase online at the Jubilee Center’s website, allow guests to enter 30 minutes early and have first choice of pottery. Those unable to attend can donate online to feed 25 meals to the hungry through the Fill a Bowl project.

The church is located at 169 Pleasant Street. For more information about the Jubilee Center’s programs or the Empty Bowls Supper, email erin@trinityjubileecenter.org or visit

www.trinityjubileecenter.org.