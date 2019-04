The Bates Modern Dance Company performs “Appalachian Spring” in 1979. The photo was taken by Leonard Plavin, husband of Bates Dance Program founder Marcy Plavin.

Bates College will mark the 50thanniversary of the establishment of its Dance Program by the late Marcy Plavin with an informal performance by dance alumni and current students on Saturday, April 27 at 4 p.m. at Schaeffer Theatre, located at 329 College Street in Lewiston. Free and open to the public, the event is offered in lieu of a formal evening performance that was announced earlier in the year. For more information, call 786-6161.