Veteran comedians to bring laughs at Rusty Bus Brewing

LEWISTON, ME — Cat’s Meow Comedy presents another First Friday standup comedy show at Rusty Bus Brewing on December 1st.

Featured comedians include Dennis Fogg, Sara Poulin, Brian O’Connor, Kevin Ryan, and host Ann-Marie Keene.

Dennis Fogg is a veteran of comedy who’s performed in 37 states and 3 different countries & counting, but he’s still always Maine’s own. Fogg’s been seen on national television in ‘Restaurant Impossible’ and ‘You Bet Your Life’ with Jay Leno, and has also worked alongside some great comedy legends including Lenny Clarke, Jay Moher, Gabe Kaplan, Jimmy Walker, and the late Gilbert Gottfried.

Sara Poulin is a stand up comic and local radio personality, co-hosting The Breakfast Club on L/A’s local radio station WIGY. Sara is a 20 year veteran stage and vocal performer, and started her standup career in the midst of the pandemic. Her witty and likable style of comedy is whimsical and fun. Sara rocks a lot and plays the ukulele a little…very badly.

This Pay-What-You-Can comedy show starts at 7pm and is for ages 21 and up. Rusty Bus Brewing is located at 120 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.