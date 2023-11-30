LEWISTON, ME–Students from the Great Falls Academy of Modern Music will perform in a holiday-themed concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Franco Center. “Camp of Rock has been an amazing summer opportunity for kids to rock out in the Lewiston-Auburn area since 2007. But this year, for the first time ever, Camp of Rock has branched out and tried something new,” said Brian Gagnon, director of GFAMM. “Come see Camp of CHRISTMAS Rock play some of your favorite holiday rock tunes.”

Gagnon added that his young students “have met only four times to learn as many festive, holiday rock songs as they can, and because of their energy and enthusiasm, they’ve learned a set of five songs. Come listen to them rock the beautiful Franco Center.”

The students will perform songs that include “Merry Christmas Baby” by Bruce Springsteen, “Christmas Time All Over Again” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “Please Come Home for Christmas” by The Eagles, “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses, and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo” by Trans Siberian Orchestra.

This holiday-themed concert, performed by Lewiston-Auburn youth, is open to the public. The 2 p.m. concert will begin with solo performances by the students of GFAMM. Doors and concessions open at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 in a pay-what-you-can method so that more community members can attend and show their support for both the students of GFAMM and the Franco Center. Tickets can be purchased online at www.francocenter.org/shows, at 207-689-2000, or in person at the Franco Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. The building is handicap accessible via an elevator on the Lincoln St. Alley side of the building.

