Virtual Art Walk L/A livestreams on Friday

From LA Arts

LEWISTON – The next “virtual” Art Walk L/A takes place Friday on www.laarts.org/artwalk/, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, presented by LA Arts.

This month, LA Arts is hosting livestream from the Agora in Lewiston, featuring the music of Black Cat Road, Emily & the Zealous, the GoOdS, and the Smith Collaboration!

May Art Experiences

Livestream from the Agora! Music starts at 7 pm on Friday on Facebook.

The GoOdS will be livestreamed on Friday from the Agora on Friday, as part of the virtual Art Walk L/A for this month. (Photo courtesy of LA Arts)

Local Writers Read welcomes 2020 Maine Literary Award Finalist and Portland’s Inaugural Poet Laureate Martin Steingesser.

Solo performance by pianist Bridget Convey

Art in the Windows

LA Arts and community partners are pleased to present “Art in the Windows” at a growing list of Lisbon Street, Lewiston locations:

– LA Arts Gallery – 221 Lisbon St. “Echoes and Loops, New Paintings by Kate Cargile”

– Lewiston Public Library – 200 Lisbon St. Artist books by Anna Low of Purplebean Bindery

– Rinck Advertising – 113 Lisbon St. Art glass by Jim Nutting of Maine Art Glass Studio

Look for more local artists’ work at Kimball Street Studios, 191 Lisbon St., Lewiston, by Lisbon-based artist Libby Sipe; Craft Brew Underground, 34 Court St., Auburn, by Central Maine artist Mary Bottom; and Gritty’s, 68 Main St., Auburn, by Melanie Therrien of Wicked Illustrations

Online Gallery

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee are also hosting the 2021 Art Walk Artists online gallery. Artists and artisans included on this page each have works for sale; please support them with your purchases!

Visual artists and artisans can register free and we’ll share your work on this web page throughout the season. 100% of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

Local Writers Read welcomes 2020 Maine Literary Award Finalist and Portland’s Inaugural Poet Laureate Martin Steingesser, as part of the May edition of Art Walk L/A. (Photo courtesy of LA Arts)

Virtual Art Walk LA and all LA Arts programs would not be possible without the generous support of community partners including Community Arts Champion sponsors Acadia Insurance, Austin Associates, P.A., Bates College, Baxter Brewing Co., Berman & Simmons, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston, Liberty Mutual, the Sun Journal as well as the Davis Family Foundation, Maine Arts Commission, Maine Community Foundation, the New England Foundation for the Arts, the Onion Foundation, and the Ladd Foundation.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.