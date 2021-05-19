Walk-in vaccination begins at Auburn Mall

From CMH



AUBURN – Central Maine Healthcare’s high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall began taking walk-ins last Friday.

“This week, our site reached a milestone as we administered the 25,000th dose of vaccine. And another milestone is right around the corner: We are opening up to walk ins beginning Friday to get vaccine into the arms of more people,” said Amy Lee, MBA, MBHA, MJ, FACMPE, vice president and chief operating officer of the Central Maine Medical Group.

“We are delighted to offer this additional convenience to individuals 16 and older and to Maine residents and non- residents alike.”

Walk-in vaccination will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Vaccination is available to individuals 16 and older. Individuals should bring their identification and their insurance card if they have one. Minors must have parental consent and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Vaccination by appointment remains available.

To make an appointment or for more information about Central Maine Healthcare vaccination sites, visit cmhc.org or call Central Maine Healthcare’s COVID vaccine call center at 207-520-2917.

Central Maine Healthcare is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving 400,000 people living in central, western and Midcoast Maine. CMH’s hospital facilities include Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.